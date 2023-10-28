Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Israeli artillery shells vicinity of border town of Naqoura

    By

    Oct 28, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – The Israeli artillery shelled thenbsp;vicinity of border town of Naqoura, facing the Israeli post of Jal Al-Alam.

    Moreover, thenbsp;enemy Israeli spy dronenbsp;carried out 3 raids targeting the American Hill and an open area in Jabal Safi in the Iqlim al-Tuffah area. Since the morning, Israeli enemy reconnaissance aircraft have been flying intensely over the region at medium altitude.

    It was also reported that the outskirts of Naqoura – Jal Al-Alam area were subjected to violent artillery shelling.

