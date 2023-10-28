Elon Musk offers to provide communications in Gaza after the complete cut-off

NNA – Today, Saturday, American billionaire Elon Musk offered to provide Internet communications via satellite to the Gaza Strip, after communication with the Strip was cut off by the enemy army, according to Sky News Arabia.

The Israeli enemy army had deliberately cut off and disrupted communication and Internet lines in conjunction with violent attacks carried out by Israeli aircraft and artillery on the Gaza Strip.

Commenting on a tweet by progressive US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in which she warned of the dangers of cutting off communications from the Gaza Strip, Musk said that he would provide the ldquo;Starlinkrdquo; service in Gaza.

ldquo;Starlink will provide the communications network to recognized international relief organizations in Gaza,rdquo; Musk wrote.

