Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Palestinian Minister of Telecommunications: We are negotiating Starlink services to restore communications in Gaza

    NNA -nbsp;Palestinian Minister of Tele-Communications and Information Technology, Ishaq Sidr, said that coordination is currently underway with international bodies to obtain Starlink services for communication with the Gaza Strip.

    The minister added in a statement to Al-Hadath TV, ldquo;We asked Egypt to strengthen broadcast networks after Israel cut off communications in Gaza,rdquo; according to Russia Today.

    Yesterday, Friday, the Palestinian cellular communications company quot;Jawwalquot; announced a complete cessation of all communications and Internet services with the Gaza Strip and its isolation from the world, after intense Israeli attacks during the past hour.

    Activists on social media called on Elon Musk, CEO of the ldquo;Xrdquo; platform (formerly Twitter), to provide communications and Internet to the Gaza Strip after it was completely cut off due to Israelrsquo;s raids, and they launched a hashtag to this effect.
