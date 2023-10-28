Families of those detained by Hamas threaten to escalate if they do meet the mini-ministerial council

NNA – Russia Today, citing Hebrew Channel 12, reported on Saturday that the families of Israelis detained by Hamas in the Gaza Strip are threatening escalation if they do not meet with the mini-ministerial council.

Hebrew media reported that the families of the detained Israelis said that they spent the night of Friday and Saturday worried as a result of the ground incursion and the intensity of the Israeli army bombing of the Gaza Strip.

They demanded to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Galant, and the war cabinet immediately.

The escalation came after Israel expanded its operations in Gaza, which was confronted by the Palestinian factions.nbsp;On Friday, October 27, it launched a ground attack and intense bombing on all axes.

