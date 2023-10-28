Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Israeli shelling targets southern areas of Ras el-Daher, Markaba, Labouneh, Alma el-Shaab Marwahin

    NNA -nbsp;National News Agency correspondentnbsp;reported thatnbsp;the Israeli enemy targeted the Ras al-Dahernbsp;area in the western neighborhood of Mays al-Jabal with two artillery shells a short while ago.

    Israeli shelling of the southern town of Markaba was also reported.

    The Israeli enemy artillery targeted as well the Labouneh area in Naqoura and the outskirts of Alma al-Shaab with more than 40 quot;155 mm shellsquot; and quot;phosphoric incendiary shellsquot; on various forests south of the town of Naqoura with the aim of setting them on fire, NNA correspondent added.

    Enemy artillery also bombarded the outskirts of the southern town of Marwahin with incendiary shells.

    nbsp;

    ======R.Sh.

