Andrew Cuomo Slams ‘Cancel Culture on Steroids’ for His Downfall

HBO

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has blamed “the cancel culture on steroids” for bringing him down in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.

Cuomo, who appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher, alongside Melissa DeRosa, his former chief of staff and author of What’s Left Unsaid: My Life at the Center of Power, Politics and Crisis, also said he felt that President Joe Biden should have been more supportive given he had also been accused of sexual assault in 2020 by former senate staffer Tara Reade.

“What Biden’s calculus was—he was accused by Tara Reade, fingers in the vagina, sorry mom. Other women came out, ‘he smelt my hair’, etcetera. He wanted quickly to distance himself from this which is ironic because the same attorney who represented the Tara Reade case is the main attorney who drove this case against me. He could have said ‘you know what I went through this let’s take a deep breath and actually get the facts before we ask a governor to resign.’”

Read more at The Daily Beast.