Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Death toll in the Gaza Strip nears 8,000

    By

    Oct 28, 2023

    NNA – Sky News Arabia reported, citing the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, on Saturday, that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli enemy bombing of the Strip had risen to 7,703 deaths since the outbreak of the war between Hamas and Israel on October 7.

    Agence France-Presse quoted the ministry as saying, ldquo;The occupation committed 53 massacres in violent bombardment yesterday (Friday), and the number of martyrs as a result of the Israeli aggression rose to 7,703, including more than 3,500 children so far.rdquo;

    The high death toll comes at a time when the Palestinian Red Crescent revealed details of the health and humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip after enemy aircraft launched a massive and violent attack on all areas of the Strip, causing a complete interruption of the communications network and the Internet.

