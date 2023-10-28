Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Australian Minister Burke supports the decision to raise the Palestinian flag in Canterbury-Bankstown

    By

    Oct 28, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Sydney – Australian Federal Labor Minister Tony Burke announced his support for the decision to raise the Palestinian flag in the city of Canterbury-Bankstown, in response to the raising of the Israeli flag in the Opera House and Parliament.

    Burke stressed quot;support for the decision to raise the Palestinian flag,quot; explainingnbsp; that citizens in his constituency, in which a large percentage of the Palestinian and Muslim community reside, were receiving images of death, destruction, and children in Gaza.

    He stressed that it is ldquo;an initiative that gives us an opportunity to console the Palestinian community in its grief, to express the real anger that exists in society, and not to justify injustice selectively and in a biased manner.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    ==========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    All Blacks, Springboks vie for global supremacy in World Cup final

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Airbnb vs. Vrbo: Why I use both to rent out my home

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Nancy Mace says she’s ‘actually surprised’ her scarlet letter shirt got so much attention: ‘It got way more than it should have’

    Oct 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    All Blacks, Springboks vie for global supremacy in World Cup final

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Airbnb vs. Vrbo: Why I use both to rent out my home

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Nancy Mace says she’s ‘actually surprised’ her scarlet letter shirt got so much attention: ‘It got way more than it should have’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Israel-Hamas war: Israel says Gaza offensive entered ‘new phase’

    Oct 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy