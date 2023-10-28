Australian Minister Burke supports the decision to raise the Palestinian flag in Canterbury-Bankstown

NNA – Sydney – Australian Federal Labor Minister Tony Burke announced his support for the decision to raise the Palestinian flag in the city of Canterbury-Bankstown, in response to the raising of the Israeli flag in the Opera House and Parliament.

Burke stressed quot;support for the decision to raise the Palestinian flag,quot; explainingnbsp; that citizens in his constituency, in which a large percentage of the Palestinian and Muslim community reside, were receiving images of death, destruction, and children in Gaza.

He stressed that it is ldquo;an initiative that gives us an opportunity to console the Palestinian community in its grief, to express the real anger that exists in society, and not to justify injustice selectively and in a biased manner.rdquo;

nbsp;

==========