Aitor Karanka: ‘Jude Bellingham’s Impact at Madrid Is Not a Coincidence

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The ex-Real Madrid defender discusses the intensity of ‘clasicos’ and assesses how the English midfielder will manage his inaugural encounter with Spain’s greatest rivalry.

At the conclusion of Aitor Karanka’s first match at the Santiago Bernabéu, he raced up the stairs, excitedly entering the dressing room. There, amidst the jubilation of a 4-1 victory over Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, he discovered the trophy placed nonchalantly on the floor.

For Karanka, it was a momentous debut, marking his introduction to football’s most significant rivalry and earning his first trophy. He felt the magnitude of the achievement, only to realize that his new teammates were indifferent to the trophy, leaving it behind as they headed for the showers. “That day,” he reminisces, “I truly understood the essence of Real Madrid.”

In 1997, just a week into his tenure, Karanka recognized the unforgiving nature of the club’s expectations. A player who tasted success and later transitioned into coaching during the peak of the ‘Clasico,’ where the world came to a standstill to witness the spectacle, Karanka vividly remembers that day:

“I stood there, observing the trophy and my teammates. It felt like an acknowledgment, but the genuine significance lay elsewhere.” Soon after, he experienced that significance, with Madrid securing the European Cup after a 32-year gap. “Manolo Sanchís held the trophy like a cherished possession. Tears welled up in his eyes as he said, ‘One day, you’ll comprehend the immense difficulty and the true meaning of this achievement.

Sanchís, whose father, Manuel, secured Madrid’s most recent European Cup, captained the team in his 15th season. Karanka recalls the moment humorously. “I told Manolo, ‘My goodness, it’s not that tough; I won it in just one year.

It was unexpected – Juventus offered us their champagne as we had none – and it transformed everything. Two years later, we clinched it again: ‘Manolo, you were pulling my leg!’ This marked the beginning of a new era.”

However, the reality was far more challenging than it might seem. The pressure was immense: Karanka reveals the psychological strain of a silent Bernabéu and players who struggled to cope. He shares an incident from the morning after a heavy defeat to Valencia when a passerby openly criticized him.

“My mom asked, ‘Aren’t you going to say something?’ I replied, ‘What can I say? We lost 6-2.’ The man actually apologized, to which I said, ‘No need, it’s true.’ Joining a club like Madrid, the mental aspect is crucial, as are the people around you. It can be demanding.”

However, it appears that Jude Bellingham is an exception. Karanka’s eyes light up as he speaks about his experiences from Athletic Club to Madrid, spanning from Middlesbrough to Birmingham, Nottingham, and his efforts in player development.

He reminisces about video sessions with Adama Traoré and his relationships with various players. But there’s a special sentiment for the 20-year-old, whose debut at the Bernabéu he attended, reassuring his daughter that not only would a goal arrive but that he’d capture it on his phone for her.

As the Englishman approaches his inaugural ‘clásico,’ Karanka, now 50 and working as a pundit after leaving his last job at Maccabi Tel Aviv in June, believes Bellingham will navigate this challenge seamlessly.

Spain has been surprised by Bellingham’s mindset, but not me,” he states. “I’ve been fortunate enough to know him personally… just missed working with him by a mere two weeks.

“Some questioned: ‘But he’s young, he’s English…’ What about Steve McManaman? Or David Beckham? McManaman’s achievements place him among Madrid’s greats. He’s the epitome of ‘No worries.

Always upbeat, laughing, and happy, possibly overshadowing the recognition he deserves, but I’d always want him on my team. What Jude is achieving is not by chance.

“When I joined Birmingham, I began watching videos. I said to the chief executive, Xuandong [Ren], ‘This kid? Don’t sell him. At least let me have him for pre-season!’ When Dortmund’s move was in progress, Birmingham still needed three points to secure survival.

Jude insisted, ‘I’m playing until we’re safe.’ At 17. Other kids might have declined, but he said, ‘This is my team, my city, I won’t abandon them.’

“His family’s influence is crucial. I met Jobe [now a midfielder at Sunderland]. He was 14. ‘You must be Jude’s brother. They say you’re better than him.’ He looked at me and said, ‘Better? No.’” Karanka pauses for effect, mimicking Jobe. ‘Much better.’

“Can he be? ‘It’s becoming tougher,’ Karanka laughs. ‘Not because Jobe isn’t good, but because Jude keeps improving. That personality is evident in both of them—the balance.

‘Nineteen, 20 years old? It doesn’t matter. I’m me.’ Stealing the ball, passing, running, scoring. When you combine intelligence, talent, and personality, you get Jude Bellingham.

“And going into Saturday’s clásico in Barcelona, Jude Bellingham is La Liga’s standout player. Jude’s 20, Rodrygo is 22, Vinicius 23. Look at Barcelona: Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Gavi, [Alejandro] Balde, all young Karanka adds. Perhaps they have less experience in this game, but they’ll learn.’

“One thing’s certain: it won’t be as intense as when Karanka was José Mourinho’s assistant, during the era when the greatest rivalry brought together the world’s top clubs, managers, and players. ‘It was… intense,’ he reminisces.

“Karanka frequently faced the media on behalf of the team. ‘It was seen as a burden, but I never had to face them after a loss,’ he explains. ‘I did 89 press conferences. It was Cristiano, Messi, Spain’s world champions. José found a way to compete. It was a privilege. Representing José Mourinho and Real Madrid was not a burden.’

“Instead, it was a molding experience, shaping his coaching career. Ten years ago this month, Karanka commenced at Middlesbrough, drawing on lessons from the Clasico.

I never envisioned becoming a coach,” he admits. “Fernando Hierro persuaded me to pursue coaching certifications, then proposed: ‘Join the federation, but it’s an unpaid role.

‘ Initially with Spain’s Under-16s – coaching the likes of Saúl, [Gerard] Deulofeu, Jesé, Raphinha – and later with the under-17s, mentoring [Álvaro] Morata, Isco, Sergi Roberto, Koke, [Iker] Muniain.

Then came the call from José. It was unbelievable. He sought someone familiar with the club. Real Madrid suggested four or five names. Later, he remarked:

‘You have good friends. I consulted Figo, [Predrag] Mijatovic, and Seedorf, and they highly recommended you.’

“I’ve learned a lot, primarily emphasizing honesty, directness, and never misleading players. At times, I tell them: ‘You might leave today thinking I’m tough, but one day you’ll understand.’ After my tenure at Madrid, I confided in my dad: ‘I still can’t see it.

He responded: ‘You’ve been with Spain, spent three years at the world’s best club, among the finest players, coached by the best manager. How can you not see it?’ Similar advice came from José.

I expressed doubt: ‘I’m not certain I’m ready.’ He retorted: ‘You conducted 70% of the sessions, worked with top players, managed 90 press conferences, and you’re not ready? Perhaps you should give it a shot.’ When both your father and José Mourinho endorse you, you start thinking, ‘Maybe I should try.

And then came one of the most remarkable events in my life: Peter Kenyon and Steve Gibson entered my world. At Boro, we lost the fourth or fifth game against Brighton. I felt devastated. Exiting the stadium, I hear, ‘Hey, Aitor.’ It was Steve.

I thought, ‘Here comes the end of my first coaching job.’ He asks, ‘How are you?’ I reply, ‘Frustrated.’ ‘Why?’ he asks. ‘Because now you have to let me go.’ ‘I have to do what?!’ He takes my arm and says, ‘Look, the team was down here, now it’s up here, and you’re leading us to the Premier League.’ He takes me to dinner with his family. We became like family. It was a wonderful time, a paradise.”

Leaving was painful. “A lot, a lot,” Karanka expresses. “Perhaps I could have been like [Alex] Ferguson, but I sensed a change might be beneficial for them. It was the best start I could have hoped for as a coach, yet also the hardest because nothing will ever replicate it.”

What about Nottingham Forest under Evangelos Marinakis? Karanka smiles. “That was different,” he reflects. “I had a specific vision when I joined, but circumstances changed. I decided to step aside. Every club is unique, as are the people.

Ownership structures have evolved, and the demands are more immediate. The concept of a ‘project’ sounds great, but it’s increasingly challenging. When everyone collaborates, you think, ‘Why don’t we do this more often?’

“Each moment is unique. I was in Birmingham during the pandemic, and while the rapport was good, I couldn’t fully relish it. It was regrettable. Sometimes, it’s just not the right time… and sometimes it is.

Sometimes you join Real Madrid and win three European Cups in five years; other times, you step in, win the clásico, and a trophy on the very first day.

Aitor Karanka: ‘Jude Bellingham’s Impact at Madrid Is Not a Coincidence