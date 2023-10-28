Chus Mateo Applauds Zunder Palencia’s Immense Enthusiasm on the Field

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The coach expressed his sentiments ahead of the upcoming match against Zunder Palencia, to be held at the WiZink Center (Sunday, 12:30 pm CET): “Zunder Palencia, a team recently promoted, brings an immense level of enthusiasm to the field.

Their fervent supporters stand firmly behind them, and they are eager to showcase a compelling performance here in Madrid. We must highly respect our opponents, acknowledging both their motivation and the effort we invest in our daily preparations.”

Regarding the recovery from the intense match against Barcelona, the coach noted, “Adapting swiftly after such demanding games is essential. While the Barcelona game was challenging and physically exhausting, we emerged victorious.

Now, facing Palencia, who bring a similar level of enthusiasm as we do, the aim is to exhibit consistent performance.”

Reflecting on the recent victory against Barcelona, the coach remarked, “It was a tough game, and our performance wasn’t at its best. Yet, securing a win against a team like Barcelona, who had only suffered defeat from us previously, was crucial.

The unwavering support from our fans played a pivotal role, especially when we were trailing by 15 points. Their support lifted us and was instrumental in our comeback. Their presence, through thick and thin, is cherished. We play for them and strive to ensure they enjoy our game.

