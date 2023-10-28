Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Tenenti: We are working to ascertain the origin of the shell that landed today on our headquarters, we urge all parties to cease fire immediately

    NNA – In an issued statement by UNIFIL spokesperson, Andrea Tenenti, he said: quot;Today, at approximately 3 pm, a shell landed inside UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura. Fortunately, it did not explode and no one was hurt, but our base was damaged. The shell has been removed and we are working to ascertain the origin of the attack.quot;

    He added: quot;This is not the first time a shell hit our headquarters, and several of our other positions have also sustained damage in the past three weeks. It is a stark reminder of the fragile, tense and extremely volatile environment in which peacekeepers are operating right now.quot;

    quot;We urge all parties to immediately cease fire. We further call on everyone involved in the ongoing conflict to stop any acts that put the safety and security of civilians or UN personnel at risk, especially as these may be violations of international law,quot; Tenenti underscored.

    quot;Despite this and previous attacks, UNIFIL peacekeepers remain in our positions and actively working with the parties on both sides of the Blue Line to de-escalate tension and avoid serious misunderstandings,quot; he concluded.

