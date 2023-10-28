Skaf meets with Bukhari: Any Israeli push towards bombing the southern front will lead to Lebanon’s rapid death

NNA – MP Ghassan Skaf met on Saturday withnbsp;Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Al-Bukhari, following which he indicated that, ldquo;We as Lebanese must be very careful of any Israeli push towards blowing up the southern front because that will lead to the rapid death of Lebanon.rdquo;nbsp;

He continued: quot;As for the state of exhaustion that we will live under if the southern front does not explode, it will be tantamount to the slow death of weak Lebanon in light of the continued decomposition of institutions.quot;

ldquo;It seems that the will ofnbsp;war has moved from the hands of local players to the hands of international players, that is, from the strategic level to the geopolitical level,quot; Skaf went on, adding that quot;the bet on changes in the region that will lead to adjusting the internal balance of power will arrive too late and will be on Lebanon#39;s remains.rdquo;

===========R.Sh.