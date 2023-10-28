Saudi Arabia condemns enemy operations in Gaza

NNA – Today, Saturday, Saudi Arabia condemned the ground operations carried out by the Israeli enemy army in the besieged Gaza Strip, as the war enters its 22nd day, according to the official Saudi news agency ldquo;SPArdquo;.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement, reported by SPA, which said: ldquo;The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with great concern the escalation of the Israeli enemy in the Gaza Strip as a result of the ground operations carried out by the enemy army in the Strip.rdquo;

The statement added: ldquo;The Kingdom condemns and denounces any ground operations carried out by Israel because they threaten the lives of Palestinian civilians and expose them to more dangers and inhumane conditions,quot; warning of quot;the danger of continuing to carry out these blatant and unjustified violations in breach of international law against the brotherly Palestinian people.rdquo;

quot;This will have serious repercussions on the stability of the region and regional and international peace and security,rdquo; the statement underlined.

Saudi Arabia called on the international community quot;to assume its responsibilities to immediately stop this military operation, in accordance with the United Nations General Assembly resolution issued on October 27, 2023, to spare the blood of innocent people, to preserve infrastructure and vital interests, to respect international humanitarian law, and to enable humanitarian and relief organizations to deliver urgent and necessary humanitarian aid. to civilians in the Gaza Strip without obstacles.quot;

