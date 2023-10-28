IDF Slammed for English Warning to Gazans to Get Out Amid Blackout

REUTERS TV

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) warned Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza in a video released on social media on Saturday morning.

“This is an urgent military advisory,” IDF Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said. “We urge all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to relocate south immediately. This is a temporary measure. Moving back to northern Gaza will be possible once the intense hostilities end.”

Hagari said the “impending IDF operation” was set to “neutralize the threat of Hamas with precision and intensity.” He repeated claims that Hamas was putting Palestinian lives in danger by hiding weapons and forces in civilian areas, including “schools, mosques and hospitals.”

