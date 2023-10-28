Revival of Downtown Lawrence’s Block Party: Rock Chalk Celebration

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

On Friday night, enthusiasts of the Jayhawks gathered downtown for the second annual Rock Chalk Block Party, marking one of the culminating events of KU’s homecoming week.

Despite the rapidly plummeting temperatures, attendees remained engaged as country artist Michael Ray took the stage and delivered a lively performance.

Prior to the homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., the ‘Gameday at the Jayhawk Welcome Center’ event is set to take place. All Jayhawks are invited to enjoy a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere before KU’s match against Oklahoma. The event will also feature the unveiling of a new series of paintings by artist Megh Knappenberger at the recently renovated Adams Alumni Center. A cash bar and light snacks will be provided for attendees, as stated in a KU news release.

Kickoff for the homecoming game is scheduled for 11 a.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks, with a 5-2 record, are returning from their bye week to face off against the No. 6 ranked Oklahoma, currently at 7-0. The game will commence with an anticipated flyover.

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff will be broadcasting from Lawrence for the first time, with the pregame show hosted by Rob Stone, presenting previews of the day’s top games. The broadcast will offer a detailed analysis of the Big Noon Saturday matchup, featuring analysts Urban Meyer, Brady Quinn, Matt Leinart, and Mark Ingram II, as per a KU Athletics news release.

KU Athletics announced on Thursday morning that tickets for the homecoming football game have sold out. Fans who couldn’t secure tickets can watch the game on Fox, listen via kuathletics.leanplayer.com, and keep track of live stats during the game at this link.

