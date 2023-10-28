Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Diddy Sues Liquor Giant Diageo for ‘Unlawful Retaliation’ Following Racial Discrimination Suit

    By

    Diddy Sues Liquor Giant Diageo for ‘Unlawful Retaliation’ Following Racial Discrimination Suit

    REUTERS

    Sean “Diddy” Combs is accusing liquor giant Diageo of “unlawful retaliation” after the company ended their business relationship over a lawsuit Diddy filed claiming a “pattern of racial discrimination.” That’s according to a new lawsuit filed in the New York Supreme Court on Friday and obtained by The Daily Beast. It’s the latest in a combative series of back-and-forth litigation between the rapper and his former business partners.

    In his new suit, Combs says that he is facing “unlawful retaliation by a powerful international corporation” after Diageo announced in June that it was ending a 15-year partnership with him. That decision came after Combs sued the company in May, alleging he had been racially discriminated against and that Diageo had left his Cîroc Vodka and DeLeón Tequila brands behind in favor of others.

    The new suit contains fresh allegations from Combs, including that Diageo has “done all it can to retaliate” against him and his company, including “blackballing Mr. Combs in the spirits industry.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

