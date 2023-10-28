Mike Pence Makes Surprise Exit From 2024 Race

Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

Former Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday that he would end his bid for the White House, Politico reported, marking the end to a campaign that struggled to raise funds or gain major traction in the race dominated by Pence’s former boss.

Pence’s announcement came toward the end of remarks given at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, exactly two weeks after he filed to appear on New Hampshire’s primary ballot.

“I came here to say it’s become clear to me that it’s not my time. So after much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today,” Pence said.

