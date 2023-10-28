Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    News

    Mike Pence Makes Surprise Exit From 2024 Race

    By

    Oct 28, 2023 , ,
    Mike Pence Makes Surprise Exit From 2024 Race

    Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

    Former Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday that he would end his bid for the White House, Politico reported, marking the end to a campaign that struggled to raise funds or gain major traction in the race dominated by Pence’s former boss.

    Pence’s announcement came toward the end of remarks given at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, exactly two weeks after he filed to appear on New Hampshire’s primary ballot.

    “I came here to say it’s become clear to me that it’s not my time. So after much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today,” Pence said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pence quits the presidential race after struggling to gain traction

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    3 money concepts medical professionals aren’t taught that can end up costing them a fortune

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Surf breaks, yacht trips, and digital detox cabins, here are some of the top perks at companies outside of Big Tech.

    Oct 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Pence quits the presidential race after struggling to gain traction

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    3 money concepts medical professionals aren’t taught that can end up costing them a fortune

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Surf breaks, yacht trips, and digital detox cabins, here are some of the top perks at companies outside of Big Tech.

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu warns of long war ahead in Gaza

    Oct 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy