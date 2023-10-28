Where to watch Fury vs Ngannou live stream: Global boxing PPV prices compared

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Tyson Fury will finally return to the ring today when he touches gloves with challenger Francis Ngannou. The fight is on in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, so there’s an early 2 p.m. ET bell time for the main card. We’ll get you set up with options to watch Fury vs. Ngannou live streams.

Prizefighter Tyson Fury is currently the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion. Earlier this year, he was initially expected to fight Oleksandr Usyk to unify the heavyweight belts and determine the first new undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis reigned more than two decades ago, but those talks fell through. In the meantime, Usyk successfully defended his championship against Daniel Dubois when the two fought in August.

Tonight’s fight doesn’t threaten an eventual title unification duel against Usyk, as Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 knockouts) will not be defending his championship against Ngannou. There is a commemorative “Riyadh Championship” belt on the line, however. Ngannou is a former UFC heavyweight champion (17-3, including 12 knockouts) and dangerous in his own right as a pure striker. However, this is his professional boxing debut, and Vegas odds reflect his relative inexperience.

You can use a VPN if you live in a country that isn’t airing the fight or want to access a cheaper live stream. We’ll guide you on how to do that further down this page, where you’ll also find a full schedule of fights happening before the main event.

Fury vs. Ngannou boxing live stream quick links:

Access cheap live streams internationally via ExpressVPN (try it risk-free for 30 days)USA: ESPN Plus ($10.99 subscription + $79.99)UK: TNT Sports Box Office (£21.95)More than 200 additional countries: DAZN (price varies)Main Card: Tonight at 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST / 4 a.m. AEST (Sun)

How to watch Fury vs. Ngannou live streams from anywhere

In the United States, you can catch the fight airing live as a pay-per-view event on ESPN Plus ($79.99). You’ll also need an ESPN Plus subscription for $10.99 on top of the one-time PPV fee. You can cancel ESPN Plus right after the fight to ensure you won’t be charged an additional month.

That’s an expensive PPV in the US, but you’ll find it much cheaper in other countries. You’ll need a VPN to access their live streams, though.

TNT Sports Box Office is showing the fight in the UK for £21.95, and it doesn’t require an ongoing subscription.

DAZN offers access in more than 200 other countries at varying local price points. For countries that don’t require a one-time PPV fee, you can watch with a standard DAZN subscription.

If you’re somehow not located in one of the 200-plus supported countries or you want to try and access a lower PPV price, you can unlock those borders with the magic of VPNs.

Short for virtual private network, a VPN essentially allows you to visit websites and services that would usually be blocked by your geographical location. It also secures your network activity with top-grade encryption, so no one can know what you’re up to, even if they’ve tapped into your network.

Don’t have a VPN? The best VPN we’ve tested and used for years is ExpressVPN. It’s great for streaming from international sources and beefs up your online security. ExpressVPN is on sale for a great offer right now. You can save 49% on the usual price and get three months for free.

If you run into trouble signing up for the fight, you’ll want to be aware of ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee. You can request a refund any time within the introductory period, no questions asked. Insider’s ExpressVPN review lays out everything you need to know about the service and all its benefits.

How to watch Fury vs. Ngannou with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using to watch the game.Turn it on and set it to a UK (or preferred region) location.Go to TNT Sports. Sign up for an account with a local postcode and payment method.Watch Fury vs. Ngannou.When: Tonight at 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST / 4 a.m. AEST (Sun).

Fury vs. Ngannou fight card

Here are all the fights happening before the main event. The broadcast begins at 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST. The main event will start around 5:40 p.m. ET / 10:40 p.m. BST.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, 10 rounds (Heavyweight bout, Riyadh Championship)Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye, 12 rounds (Heavyweight bout)Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean, 10 rounds (Heavyweight bout)Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Junior Anthony Wright, 10 rounds (Heavyweight bout)Moses Itauma vs. Istvan Bernath, 6 rounds (Heavyweight bout)Carlos Takam vs. Martin Bakole (Heavyweight bout)Jack McGann vs. Alcibiade Duran Galvan (Super welterweight bout)

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.

