Jamie McCarthy/Getty

An adviser for a Los Angeles City Council member is out of a job after making Holocaust jokes about Amy Schumer on social media.

“The social media posts made by my staffer earlier today were disturbing and reprehensible,” Councilman Hugo Soto-Martínez wrote in a statement after Josh Androsky’s vile tweets began to circulate.

“With antisemitism on the rise in recent years and especially in recent weeks, cracking jokes about the Holocaust isn’t just disgusting, it’s dangerous.

Read more at The Daily Beast.