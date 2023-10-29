The Hot Gay Sex in ‘Fellow Travelers’ Is So Important. We Swear!

Showtime

You’re forgiven for your inevitable first thought while watching Fellow Travelers: My God, these people are beautiful. The beauty is very much the point of the new limited series, which launches linearly on Showtime Sunday night. (The premiere is currently available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime.)

Two of television’s most beautiful people, Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey, lead the show’s decade-spanning gay love story, which features a supporting cast of fellow beautifuls: Allison Williams, Jelani Aladdin, and Noah J. Ricketts. The backdrop to that beauty include some of the ugliest periods in U.S. history, especially when it comes to the treatment of LGBT+ community and the possibility for queer love. Yet, in Fellow Travelers, the beauty peaks through. (And some extreme hotness, too.)

The series begins in the 1950s at the height of McCarthyism, where Hawk (Bomer) and Tim (Bailey) first meet and begin a passionate, volatile, breathtakingly intimate romance that spans the Lavender Scare, the Vietnam War protest era, the hedonistic ’70s, and the AIDS crisis of ’80s. It’s a relationship defined by secrets and hiding; unflappable intimacy and magnetic connection; betrayal; power; heartbreak and devastation; and rowdy, electric, no-wonder-they-keep-going-back-to-each-other sex. (As showrunner Ron Nyswaner told me about a sex scene in the premiere involving toes, “When I handed in that script, one of the executives said, ‘Wow, I haven’t read that in a script before…’”)

