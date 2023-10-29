‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Reported Dead After Suspected Drowning

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

“Friends” star Matthew Perry was found dead on Saturday at a home in Los Angeles where he appeared to have drowned, TMZ and the LA Times reported, citing law enforcement sources. He was 54.

First responders were reportedly responding to a call for a cardiac arrest. Sources told TMZ that Perry was found in a jacuzzi at the home, and that no foul play was involved. No drugs were found at the scene, TMZ reported. The LA Times noted that Perry was found at his own home in a hot tub and authorities responded around 4pm.

Perry was best known for his iconic role portraying the sardonic Chandler Bing on “Friends”—a fan favorite if ever there was one.

