Even Christopher Walken Can’t Save SNL Cold Open Trainwreck

The third time wasn’t a charm for Saturday Night Live. The show is still settling into its new season—but its third episode just couldn’t stick the landing with the latest cold open.

The bit started out promising enough, with Mikey Day making a strong debut as Joe Biden. (James Austin Johnson, Alex Moffat, Jim Carrey, Jason Sudeikis, and John Mulaney are among the more than half-dozen actors who have played the VP-turned-POTUS in years past). But from there, it all seemed to go downhill.

As Biden decorated the Oval Office for Halloween, new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (Michael Longfellow) stopped by to say hello to his new boss, and remind him that he is now just two heartbeats away from the presidency. Johnson’s “adult Black son,” also named Michael (Devon Walker), briefly joined him. “He often compares our situation to the movie The Blind Side, and everybody knows that story held up great,” said Michael (the younger).

