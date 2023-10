NNA – The parents of Liverpoolrsquo;s Colombian winger Luis Diaz were reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint in the home country, with his mother later rescued but his father still held captive.

Cilenis Marulanda was rescued by police in the city of Barrancas, Colombia#39;s President Gustavo Petro said, while the national police director insisted they are using ldquo;every officerrdquo; to find his father along with army support. — RT

