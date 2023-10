NNA – The Israeli army on Sunday told civilians in Gaza to move to the south of the besieged Strip, where it said humanitarian efforts quot;will be expandingquot;. The news came as internet and mobile services gradually return to the Gaza Strip after being cut off on Friday during intense Israeli bombardment. More than 8,000 have been killed since the start of the war with Israel on October 7, the Palestinian health ministry said. nbsp;— France 24

