Sun. Oct 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati arrives in Qatar on official visit

    By

    Oct 29, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker PM Najib Mikati, arrived in the state ofnbsp;Qatar on official visit, duringnbsp;which he will meetnbsp;with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani.

    The PMnbsp;was received at the airport by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, and the Chargeacute; d#39;Affairs of the Lebanese Embassy in Qatar, Ms. Farah Berri.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Ukraine updates: Russia says 36 drones downed over Black Sea

    Oct 29, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Israeli military calls on Gaza civilians to move south, says aid ‘will be expanding’

    Oct 29, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Internet, phone services return to Gaza after Israeli communications cutoff

    Oct 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Ukraine updates: Russia says 36 drones downed over Black Sea

    Oct 29, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Mikati arrives in Qatar on official visit

    Oct 29, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Israeli military calls on Gaza civilians to move south, says aid ‘will be expanding’

    Oct 29, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Internet, phone services return to Gaza after Israeli communications cutoff

    Oct 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy