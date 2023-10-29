Mikati arrives in Qatar on official visit

NNA – Caretaker PM Najib Mikati, arrived in the state ofnbsp;Qatar on official visit, duringnbsp;which he will meetnbsp;with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani.

The PMnbsp;was received at the airport by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, and the Chargeacute; d#39;Affairs of the Lebanese Embassy in Qatar, Ms. Farah Berri.

