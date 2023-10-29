Sun. Oct 29th, 2023

    Fayyad participates in Cairo Water Week under auspices of Sisi

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Energy and Water Walid Fayyad participates in Cairo Water Week CWW2023, which is held under the patronage of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in the presence of many ministers and regional and international partners in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

    The sixth edition of Cairo Water Week will be held this year under the title: Working to Adapt to Life for Sustainability, where the main issues, policies, strategies, plans and measures related to climate and water challenges will be discussed and presented.

    Efforts to raise the status of water will also be discussed and will continue in upcoming climate conferences. Especially COP 28.

    On the sidelines of the conference, Fayyad will meet with ministers and figures and will have several interventions related to water and the challenges facing Lebanon and the region in this context.

