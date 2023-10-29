These are the 10 most prestigious internships to have on your resume, according to 13,000 current and former interns

Interns ranked the most impressive internships when presented with a list of top companies, according to Vault.

Yuri Arcurs/Getty Images

Thousands of current and former interns were surveyed about the most prestigious internships.The 13,000 interns rated the top companies on a scale of 1 to 10.The No. 1 spot didn’t go to a Silicon Valley company.

Internships are competitive, and each year thousands of young professionals covet the most prestigious ones.

Career intelligence company Vault surveyed 13,000 current and former interns, and they shared which companies they believe have the most prestigious internships.

From unpaid programs to the best paid internships, the months-long positions offer helpful insight and experience in the corporate world.

Wall Street summer interns can earn over $52,000 before taxes at some firms during their 11-week program. By contrast, there are former White House interns who said they worked intense 60-hour weeks without pay.

Less than half of the internships that were voted the 10 most prestigious in Vault’s survey are among Glassdoor’s top 25 highest-paying programs.

Vault gave respondents a list of top companies to rate from one to 10, with 10 being the highest score and one being the lowest. The results were averaged for each of the 50 employers.

Here are the top 10 most prestigious internships according to thousands of current and former interns.

10. J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan was also one of Glassdoor’s top 25 highest-paying internships.

Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

9. CIA

The logo of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency is shown in the lobby of the CIA headquarters in Langley.

REUTERS/Jason Reed JIR

8. McKinsey & Company

McKinsey & Company was also one of Glassdoor’s top 25 highest-paying internships.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

7. SpaceX

SpaceX is reportedly hoping to increase its valuation with a new sale of employee stock.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

6. Morgan Stanley

The faces and names of Morgan Stanley’s 2023 summer analysts were broadcast in Times Square.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

5. Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs has programs for student pursuing undergraduate and advanced degrees.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

4. Apple

An Apple logo is seen inside the Apple Store in Palo Alto, California

Thomson Reuters

3. Microsoft

Microsoft was also one of Glassdoor’s top 25 highest-paying internships.

Toby Scott/Getty Images

2. Google

Google offers internships in engineering and technology and in business, Vault’s website says.

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

1. NASA

NASA offers “one of the most prestigious internships in the aerospace engineering field,” according to a profile on the Vault website.

LOREN ELLIOTT/AFP via Getty Images

Read the original article on Business Insider