Sun. Oct 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Kuwaiti Embassy in Beirut advises its nationals to depart Lebanon

    By

    Oct 29, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Kuwaiti Embassy in Beirut called on Kuwaiti citizens to leave Lebanon due to the current security crisis in the region.

    In a statement, the embassy stated that this decision comes quot;based on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement issued on October 17, 2023, urging all Kuwaiti citizens who intend to visit the Lebanese Republic to postpone their travel during this period, and also appealing to Kuwaiti citizens currently in Lebanon to voluntarily return if there is no urgent need for their presence, given the current regional circumstances.quot;

    It also urged all citizens currently present in Lebanon to contact the embassy and register their information on the embassy#39;s phone at 0096171171441.

    In the past weeks, several embassies have also called their nationals to leave the country as the conflict in Gaza and Southern Lebanon intensifies. — LBC ENGLISH NEWS

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Mortgage Interest Rates Today, October 29, 2023 | Rates Elevated Ahead of Fed Meeting

    Oct 29, 2023
    News

    Be more energetic at work! Why it seems like your boss is suddenly prioritizing soft skills.

    Oct 29, 2023
    News

    Bangladesh opposition figure detained amid protests

    Oct 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Mortgage Interest Rates Today, October 29, 2023 | Rates Elevated Ahead of Fed Meeting

    Oct 29, 2023
    News

    Be more energetic at work! Why it seems like your boss is suddenly prioritizing soft skills.

    Oct 29, 2023
    News

    Bangladesh opposition figure detained amid protests

    Oct 29, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Türkiye rejects slander, unfounded allegations by Israeli officials against Turkish President Erdogan

    Oct 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy