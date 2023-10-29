Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Timenbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topic

9:30nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;The Arab Open University and the Lebanese Charitable Society for Educational and Cultural Renewal organize the international conference on continuing training and professional development at Al Habtoor Hotel – Sin El Fil

10:00nbsp; nbsp;The Legal Forum for Family Issues organizes itsnbsp;national conference on ldquo;Legal Protection of Street Children, Especially Girls,rdquo; under the auspices of the head of the Beirut Bar Association, Nader Kaspar, in cooperation with the Ministry of the Interior and Municipalities, the Internal Security Forces, and the Ministry of Social Affairs, and with the support of the Malala Fund, at the Bar Association#39;s Grand Hall – Beirut

10:30nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Joint session called for by Housenbsp;Speaker Nabih Berrinbsp;for the committees: Finance and Budget, Administration and Justice, National Defense, Interior and Municipalities, Public Health, Labor and Social Affairs, Educationnbsp;and Culture, National Economy, Trade, Industry and Planning, Media and Communications, Public Works and Transport., Energy and Water, Displaced Affairs, and Environment, to discuss with the government the national emergency plan to enhance preparedness to confront thenbsp;repercussions of any Israeli aggression

11:00nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Meeting bynbsp;media institutions at the invitation of Caretakernbsp;Information Minister Ziad Al-Makary at the Informaiton Ministry (6th floor), to discuss the emergency plan designated to deal with the crisis and arising developments

11:00nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;Demonstration called for by the Lebanese national parties and Palestinian factions, in front of the French Embassy in Beirut – Damascus Road, denouncing the statements and positions of French President Emmanuel Macron

12:00nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Solidarity gathering organized by the General Union of Lebanon and the Federation of Palestinian Trade Unions – Lebanon Branch, in support of ldquo;Gazardquo; and its valiant resistance and in denunciation of the massacres committed by the Zionist enemy against children and women to be held atnbsp;the headquarters of the General Labor Union – Beirut – Corniche El Nahr

