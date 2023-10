NNA – The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) reported thousands of Gaza residents had raided warehouses to take ldquo;basic survival itemsrdquo;nbsp;

quot;This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza,quot; UNRWA said in a statement.

Aid agencies have reported limited access to the Gaza Strip since Israel ramped up its bombing campaign in the region. — RT

