Sun. Oct 29th, 2023

    Major General Ibrahim: The world’s silence towards Benjamin Netanyahu’s madness is horrific

    NNA – Major General Abbas Ibrahim wrote today on his social media pages: ldquo;It is alarmingnbsp;that the world is silent about the madness of Benjamin Netanyahu, the symbol of Nazism in the current era. This madness and the ease of killing innocent Palestinians only falls within the framework of the enemyrsquo;s prime ministerrsquo;s attempt to save himself from imprisonment and accountability for what he did and is doing…quot;

    He added: quot;The world that claims the priority of humankindnbsp;must curb this bloody madness. There is no solution except by liberating Israeli prisons and detention centers and recognizing the right of the Palestinian people, a right that will remain in place until the sun goes out.rdquo;

