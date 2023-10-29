Sun. Oct 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Guterres warns that the situation in Gaza is becoming more desperate hour by hour

    By

    Oct 29, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – United Nations Secretary-General Antoacute;nio Guterres warned today that the situation in the Gaza Strip is deteriorating rapidly, calling again for a quot;ceasefire to put an end to the nightmare of bloodshed,quot; according to Agence France-Presse.

    Guterres said during a visit to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu: ldquo;The situation in Gaza is getting more desperate hour after hour,rdquo; expressing his regret for ldquo;Israel intensifying its military operations instead of declaring a humanitarian truce supported by the international community in light of the dire need for it.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    ==========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    In one week, the GOP could win a political trifecta in Virginia that could upend abortion access in the South

    Oct 29, 2023
    News

    These skills could earn you more money and help futureproof your career

    Oct 29, 2023
    News

    Prince Harry ‘Cut Off’ From Royals After Naming Aide in Legal Papers

    Oct 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    In one week, the GOP could win a political trifecta in Virginia that could upend abortion access in the South

    Oct 29, 2023
    News

    These skills could earn you more money and help futureproof your career

    Oct 29, 2023
    News

    Prince Harry ‘Cut Off’ From Royals After Naming Aide in Legal Papers

    Oct 29, 2023
    News

    South Africa win World Cup: ‘I can’t believe what we did’

    Oct 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy