Guterres warns that the situation in Gaza is becoming more desperate hour by hour

NNA – United Nations Secretary-General Antoacute;nio Guterres warned today that the situation in the Gaza Strip is deteriorating rapidly, calling again for a quot;ceasefire to put an end to the nightmare of bloodshed,quot; according to Agence France-Presse.

Guterres said during a visit to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu: ldquo;The situation in Gaza is getting more desperate hour after hour,rdquo; expressing his regret for ldquo;Israel intensifying its military operations instead of declaring a humanitarian truce supported by the international community in light of the dire need for it.rdquo;

