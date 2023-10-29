Sun. Oct 29th, 2023

    Prince Harry ‘Cut Off’ From Royals After Naming Aide in Legal Papers

    Prince Harry 'Cut Off' From Royals After Naming Aide in Legal Papers

    Was Harry cut off because of aide-naming furore?

    Prince Harry was cut off financially by his father after he accused the partner of Christian Jones, a key aide to Prince William, of telling the scandal-hit Sun journalist Dan Wootton about his departure from the royal family, and refused to withdraw the allegation, it was explosively alleged this week.

