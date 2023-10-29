Saudi Foreign Minister contacts his French counterpart to discuss developments in Gaza

NNA – Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah made a phone call today with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna.

According to the Saudi News Agency quot;SPAquot;, the Foreign Affairs Minister appreciated the French Republicrsquo;s support for the United Nations resolution issued last Friday (October 27, 2023), which aims for an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of an urgent humanitarian truce in the besieged Gaza Strip, while adhering to international laws and norms and international humanitarian law.

It also noted that the two ministers discussed ldquo;military escalation developments in the Gaza Strip, and the importance of enabling humanitarian and relief organizations to deliver urgent and necessary aid to the Gaza Strip, in addition to discussing the importance of supporting political solutions to end the crisis in accordance with relevant international resolutions.rdquo;

nbsp;

============