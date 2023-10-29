Sharia Council member mourns three persons who were killed while heading to central Beirut to partake in a sit-in in support of Gaza

NNA – Member of the Supreme Islamic Sharia Council, Kifah Al-Kassar, paid tribute today to ldquo;the souls of the martyrs in support of Gaza, Palestine and Al-Aqsa, Ahmed Hussein Qara, Mustafa Ali Hassan and Ali Jalal Al-Zakhouri, who died this morning while they were heading to central Beirut to participate in a sit-in in support of Gaza.rdquo;

quot;We condole ourselves and our people in Dinniyeh and the entire Islamic nation with these heroes who sacrificed their lives for Gaza and for the Palestinian cause, and we consider them to be martyrs,nbsp;God willing,quot; Al-Kassar said.

He asked the Lord Almighty to grant their families comfort and solace to endure their loss and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

