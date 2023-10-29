Sun. Oct 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Sharia Council member mourns three persons who were killed while heading to central Beirut to partake in a sit-in in support of Gaza

    By

    Oct 29, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Member of the Supreme Islamic Sharia Council, Kifah Al-Kassar, paid tribute today to ldquo;the souls of the martyrs in support of Gaza, Palestine and Al-Aqsa, Ahmed Hussein Qara, Mustafa Ali Hassan and Ali Jalal Al-Zakhouri, who died this morning while they were heading to central Beirut to participate in a sit-in in support of Gaza.rdquo;

    quot;We condole ourselves and our people in Dinniyeh and the entire Islamic nation with these heroes who sacrificed their lives for Gaza and for the Palestinian cause, and we consider them to be martyrs,nbsp;God willing,quot; Al-Kassar said.

    He asked the Lord Almighty to grant their families comfort and solace to endure their loss and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    3 piece-of-cake strategies I used to save $3,000 in 2 months

    Oct 29, 2023
    News

    I’ve been to 50 countries in 15 years, and I’d give anyone the same advice to save money and make travel easier

    Oct 29, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Macron and Sunak stress the importance of getting aid into Gaza

    Oct 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    3 piece-of-cake strategies I used to save $3,000 in 2 months

    Oct 29, 2023
    News

    I’ve been to 50 countries in 15 years, and I’d give anyone the same advice to save money and make travel easier

    Oct 29, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Macron and Sunak stress the importance of getting aid into Gaza

    Oct 29, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran discuss in a call the critical developments in Gaza

    Oct 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy