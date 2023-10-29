Mikati confers with Emir of Qatar on developments in Palestinian territories, bilateral relations

Sun. Oct 29th, 2023

    NNA – Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at the Emiri Diwan this morning, in the presence of Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

    Talks during the meeting centered on the latest developmentsnbsp;in the Palestinian territories and the region, in addition to discussing bilateral relations between Lebanon and Qatar and ways to strengthen and develop them.

    After that, the Prime Minister held a meeting with hisnbsp;Qatari counterpartnbsp;in the presence of Lebanon#39;snbsp;Chargeacute; drsquo;Affairs innbsp;Qatar, Ambassador Farah Berri, followed by anbsp;retreat between both Prime Ministers.

