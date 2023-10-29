Egypt intensifies its contacts for a ceasefire, prisoner exchange aid to Gaza

NNA – High-level sources confirmed to Egyptian media on Sunday that Cairo is intensifying its contacts regionally and internationally to bring large quantities of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip during the current week, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

The sources reported that Egypt has conducted extensive contacts with all countries and parties concerned internationally and regionally to reach a ceasefire agreement and the exchange of prisoners and detainees in the Gaza Strip.

The file of the prisoners detained by Hamas in the ldquo;Al-Aqsa Floodrdquo; operation on October 7 is witnessing rapid developments amid intense Egyptian contacts to reach a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, and similar contacts also from Qatar, at a time when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under pressure from the families of the prisoners whonbsp;reject the ground military operation in Gaza.nbsp;

At a time when many parties are seeking to reach a ceasefire agreement and provide humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Israel is intensifying its bombing by air, land, and sea.

It is worth noting that the United Nations General Assembly adopted on Friday, October 27, a draft Arab resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce and a cessation of fire. Still, the situation remained the same as Tel Aviv continued to bomb the Gaza Strip constantly

.

=========