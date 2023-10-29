Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran discuss in a call the critical developments in Gaza

NNA – Today, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir Abdollahian.

The Saudi News Agency ldquo;SPArdquo; indicated that the two sides discussed during the call ldquo;the developments of the critical situation in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings, and the importance of the international community playing its role to achieve a ceasefire and protect civilians in light of the escalating pace of military operations.rdquo;

Saudi-Iranian bilateral relations and ways to develop them in various fields were also reviewed.

