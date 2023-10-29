Sun. Oct 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran discuss in a call the critical developments in Gaza

    By

    Oct 29, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Today, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir Abdollahian.

    The Saudi News Agency ldquo;SPArdquo; indicated that the two sides discussed during the call ldquo;the developments of the critical situation in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings, and the importance of the international community playing its role to achieve a ceasefire and protect civilians in light of the escalating pace of military operations.rdquo;

    Saudi-Iranian bilateral relations and ways to develop them in various fields were also reviewed.

    nbsp;

    ============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    3 piece-of-cake strategies I used to save $3,000 in 2 months

    Oct 29, 2023
    News

    I’ve been to 50 countries in 15 years, and I’d give anyone the same advice to save money and make travel easier

    Oct 29, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Macron and Sunak stress the importance of getting aid into Gaza

    Oct 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    3 piece-of-cake strategies I used to save $3,000 in 2 months

    Oct 29, 2023
    News

    I’ve been to 50 countries in 15 years, and I’d give anyone the same advice to save money and make travel easier

    Oct 29, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Macron and Sunak stress the importance of getting aid into Gaza

    Oct 29, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran discuss in a call the critical developments in Gaza

    Oct 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy