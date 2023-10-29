Macron and Sunak stress the importance of getting aid into Gaza

NNA – The British government stated that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed in a phone call today their concerns regarding the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip.

A spokesman for Sunak said in a statement reported by Reuters: ldquo;The two leaders stressed the importance of delivering urgent humanitarian support to Gaza. They agreed to work together in efforts to deliver necessary food, fuel, water, and medicine to those who need them and to evacuatenbsp;foreign nationals.rdquo;

He added: quot;The two leaders expressed their common concern about the risk of escalation in the broader region, especially in the West Bank.quot;

nbsp;

============