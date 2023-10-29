Israeli occupation closes a local radio station in Hebron

NNA – On Sunday, the Israeli occupation forces closed the headquarters of ldquo;Dream Radiordquo; in the city of Hebron and prevented it from broadcasting, according to the Palestinian News Agency ldquo;WAFArdquo;.

The general director of the radio, Talab Al-Jaabari, said, ldquo;The occupation authorities informed him, via a phone call, of the decision to close the radio and stop its work, and threatened to storm it and destroy its contents if it resumed broadcasting, under the pretext of disrupting the movement of occupation aircrafts.rdquo;

He added: quot;This measure is the third in recent years, and it is part of the occupation#39;s violations against media institutions in Palestine, as it continues to commit crimes against citizens.quot;

