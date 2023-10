NNA – Today, Sunday, Pope Francis called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian News Agency, WAFA.

ldquo;No one should give up the possibility of stopping the weapons, no one should give up the possibility of a ceasefire: let the shooting stop,rdquo; the Pope said after reciting the Angelus prayer in St. Peterrsquo;s Square.

Pope Francis added: ldquo;In Gaza in particular, there must be room to guarantee humanitarian aid.rdquo;

