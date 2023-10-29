Bou Habib discusses with his Dutch counterpart developments in South Lebanon: Peace stability in the entire region begin with the implementation of the two-state solution

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, received today a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Hanke Bruins, during which they deliberatednbsp;overnbsp;the latest developments in southern Lebanon and the Israeli verbal and military escalation.

Bou Habib stressed, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ldquo;the need to pressure Israel to stop its provocations and threats issued by government and military officials to destroy Lebanon and return it to Stone Age, which may inflame the conflict and increase the risks of it turning into a regional confrontation that threatens peace and security in southern Lebanon and the entire region.rdquo;

quot;This is in contrast to the statements issued by Lebanese officials that emphasize Lebanonrsquo;s lack of desire for war or seeking it,quot; Bou Habib maintained.

He also conveyed to his Dutch counterpart his ldquo;deep concern about the recent escalation in Gaza and the necessity of stopping the war, and for Israel tonbsp;respect international humanitarian law.rdquo;

Both ministers agreed that quot;peace and stability in the region as a whole begin with the implementation of the two-state solution by establishing a Palestinian state that grants the Palestinian people sovereignty and preserves their dignity.quot;

