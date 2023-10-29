Fayyad from Cairo: Syrian displacement places a heavy burden on Lebanon’s infrastructure, international community is required to provide appropriate assistance

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Energy and Water, Dr. Walid Fayyad, said in an interview with the Arab media on the sidelines of the ldquo;Cairo Water Week Conferencerdquo; currently held under the auspices of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi: ldquo;This conference develops remarkably each year, going beyond the scope of the Republic of Egypt to reach the entire region and the Arab countries concerned with it as well as all other countries of the world, where participation is wide and diverse and from various international organizations…rdquo;

He deemed such wide participation as a good sign that benefits the Arab countries and provides an opportunity to exchange experiences in the water sector, where each country, through its historical practices, has a number of achievements that can be built upon for other countries to benefit as well.

ldquo;In Egypt, for example, the issue of recycling water and using water for irrigation and the reliable techniques and methodologies that this requires can be beneficial to Lebanon, as we can follow similar techniques in agricultural irrigation and elsewhere,rdquo; Fayyad said.

He continued to note that the conference was also ldquo;an occasion to reiterate our emphasis on the need for commitment by foreign donor countries and other participants from international organizations concerned with financing investment projects in water, and the essential role they must play in the countries most affected by climate change, a change they have contributed to over the past hundred years…Therefore, it is their duty to support the funds concerned with treatment in the water sector for the sake of sustainability, whether in Egypt, in the sisterly Arab countries, or in Lebanon.rdquo;

Fayyad explained that what greatly exacerbates the situation in Lebanon is the issue of Syrian displacement that places a heavy burden on the countryrsquo;s infrastructure. ldquo;Hence, the international community is required to assist in an appropriate manner and to the extent of this burden, with investments in the water sector, such as projects concerned with preserving surface water, e.g. dams that have stopped as a result of the economic crisis and the cessation of funding from the World Bank and others in order to ensure their completion,rdquo; Fayyad asserted.

Finally, the Energy Minister disclosed that there was hesitation in attending the conference in wake of the prevailing circumstances in occupied Palestine…However, he considered that such participation is viewed as part of the steadfastness of Arab countries and their standing in support of their brothers in Palestine and Gaza who are being subjected to the most horrific massacres by the Zionist enemy.

ldquo;These massacres are condemned and contradict all international laws and norms and the Charter of Human Rights and the main principles of all international agreements that must secure for the Palestinians their state, their sovereignty, and capital,rdquo; Fayyad underscored.

ldquo;Consequently, what is happening is unjustified and is a described crime, and what is also unjustified is the silence at the level of some Western and Arab countries,rdquo; Fayyad continued to stress regretfully, highlighting the necessity of moving much more effectively in support of our Palestinian brothers.

==========R.Sh.