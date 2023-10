NNA – The quot;Islamic Resistancequot; issued a statement this evening, in which it indicated thatnbsp;quot;at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, October 29, 2023, and after careful follow-up and monitoring, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance discovered an Israeli infantry force in the Al-Malikiyah site and its surroundings, which they immediately targeted with appropriate weapons,nbsp;inflicting confirmed casualties among its members.quot;

nbsp;

========R.Sh.