WHO: News about Israel’s request to evacuate Al-Quds Hospital is deeply disturbing

NNA – quot;Sky News Arabiaquot; quoted the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesusnbsp;, on Sunday, as saying that reports of the Palestinian Red Crescent receiving warnings from the Israeli authorities to immediately evacuate Al-Quds Hospital in the Gaza Strip are ldquo;deeply worrying.rdquo;

Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on the social media platform quot;Xquot;: The Palestinian Red Crescent#39;s report on warnings to evacuate Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza is extremely disturbing.

He added: quot;We stress that it is impossible to evacuate hospitals full of patients without endangering their lives.quot;

