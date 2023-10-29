Shoukry discusses with Belgian Foreign Minister stopping the escalation in Gaza, delivering humanitarian aid

NNA – On Sunday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed with his Belgian counterpart, Hadjah Lahbib, in Cairo, regional and international efforts to support the path of tranquility and stop the escalation in the Gaza Strip, according to ldquo;Russia Todayrdquo; news agency.

The discussions also addressed strengthening efforts with partners to deliver humanitarian aid, enforce an immediate humanitarian truce, protect civilians in the Gaza Strip, and prevent the cycle of violence from expanding.

