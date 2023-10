NNA – The ldquo;Islamic Resistancerdquo; issued a statement this evening, indicating that ldquo;at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 29, 2023, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted an Israeli drone in the East Khiam area with a surface-to-air missile and hit it directly, where it was seen by naked eye falling into the occupied Palestinian territory.quot;

========R.Sh.