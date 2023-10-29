Education Minister extends school closure decision in southern border areas on Monday

NNA – Caretaker Education Minister Abbas Al-Halabi announced today the continued implementation of the closure decision of public and private schools, institutes, and vocational schools located in the southern border areas, on Monday, October 30, 2023.

quot;As for schools adjacent to the international border areas, the decision to close them will be left tonbsp;the different school principals, while the remaining schools located in various Lebanese regions will continue to operate normally,quot; Al-Halabi indicated.

Meanwhile, the Minister stressed the right of every student to enroll in the public school close to his new place of residence, as well as the right of educational staff who were displaced to other areas to enroll in the existing schools where they moved, provided that the educational districts are informed of these changes.

Al-Halabi called on citizens to follow the Education Ministryrsquo;s statements, indicating that this decision remains in effect until further notice.

==========R.Sh.