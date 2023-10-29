French Defense Minister to visit Lebanon on Wednesday

NNA – The office of the French Minister of Defense and Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu, announced today that next Wednesday he will begin meetings in Lebanon with officials, led by Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and will also visit a base for the United Nations peacekeeping forces in the South.

Lecornu#39;s office told Agence France-Presse in a statement, which his spokesman later confirmed to Reuters, that the minister seeks to reaffirm quot;France#39;s commitment to Lebanon#39;s stability.quot;

On Thursday, Lecorno will visit the UNIFIL peacekeeping forces.

