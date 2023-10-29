Israeli Troops Advanced 2 Miles Into Gaza and Planted a Flag

Jack Guez/AFP/via Getty Images

After weeks of relentless bombing of Gaza in retaliation for the murderous Hamas invasion of Israel on Oct. 7, Israel Defense Force (IDF) ground troops advanced at least two miles into Gaza on Saturday, according to a CNN analysis of video shared by an Israeli media outlet.

The video reportedly shows IDF troops placing an Israeli flag on the roof of a Gaza hotel, with one soldier saying, “We will not forgive nor forget, and we’ll not stop until the victory.”

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says more than 8,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in the territory in Israel’s bombing campaign began, which was launched after 1,400 people were killed and 200 were kidnapped by Hamas three weeks ago. The UN Relief and Works Agency warned on Sunday that “civil order is starting to break down” in Gaza, as thousands of “scared, frustrated, and desperate” people broke into UN facilities and took “wheat, flour, and other basic survival items.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.